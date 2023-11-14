Stephen Colbert Gives Trump A Blunt Message About Who He'll Meet In Hell

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert spotted what he called a “chilling” moment from Donald Trump over the weekend.

Speaking at a rally, the former president referred to his political rivals as “vermin” and vowed to root them out.

Colbert cited one historian who noted that both Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini also used the term “vermin” in their rhetoric to dehumanize their rivals.

“So he’s plagiarizing those guys,” Colbert said. “It’s gonna be so awkward when he runs into them in hell.”

The audience erupted.

See more in his Monday night monologue: