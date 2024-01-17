Stephen Colbert Gives Republican Voters The Ugliest Truth About Their Own Party

Stephen Colbert used an awful case in Florida to confront Republican voters about their support for Donald Trump.

The Florida Republican Party last week ousted Christian Ziegler as chair when it was revealed he is under a police investigation for alleged sexual assault.

“No one under investigation for sexual assault should be chairman of the Florida Republican Party,” Colbert said. “They should be the Republican nominee for president.”

Trump has faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Last year, a jury found him liable for sexual abuse. Yet despite that history, the former president is currently leading in polls for the 2024 GOP nomination and won the Iowa caucuses on Monday.

