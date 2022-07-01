Stephen Colbert Frets The Supreme Court Might Deliver 'Another Kick To Your Groin'

Stephen Colbert is sounding the alarm that the Supreme Court might be coming for more Americans’ rights after overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Overturning Roe might not be the Supreme Court’s only kick to your groin, because in a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should also revisit decisions on the right to contraception, the right of gay couples to marry and the overturning of sodomy laws. Which, among other things, would ban oral sex,” Colbert said on the “Late Show” Thursday. “And in response, I just want to say: Clarence Thomas can suck it.”

In his concurring opinion on the abortion decision, Thomas also noted that they should “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell,” the decisions affecting the right to birth control, the decriminalization of gay sex and the legalization of same-sex marriage.

“We have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents,” Thomas wrote.

Hear Colbert’s thoughts on that below:

