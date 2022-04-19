Stephen Colbert: Florida is waging ‘war on arithmetic’ after targeting math textbooks

The late-night show host Stephen Colbert took issue with Florida on Monday after the state targeted school math textbooks over objections about critical race theory.

Last week, the Florida Department of Education said it will exclude dozens of new math textbooks from classrooms because they had references to critical race theory and other “prohibited topics.” The department has refused to provide examples of what it deemed “indoctrinating concepts” as Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez said the book vetting process was “very transparent.”

“I guess they also banned dictionaries because that’s not what transparent means,” the host said on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

To make his point, Colbert said in jest that he received a copy of a newly approved Florida math problem — which he then proceeded to read.

“Congressman Matt Gaetz and two friends have 10 ounces of cocaine. There are 12 people at the party, three of them are girls under 18. What should he call it on the Venmo transaction?” Colbert said.

“The correct answer is school supplies,” Colbert said, taking a jab at the Panhandle congressman for — according to New York Time’s sources — allegedly being entangled with a federal investigation involving a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and sex trafficking.

Gaetz has denied the allegations.

Colbert said Florida — which he called “America’s mullet” — “has focused heavily in the last couple of years on withholding knowledge from children.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill last month that prohibits school instruction that compels students to bear “personal responsibility for” and “feel guilt, anguish, or other forms of psychological distress because of actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, sex, or national origin.”

Colbert said it’s hard to teach U.S. history without talking about its “historic wrongs.”

“What’s history class going to be like now? OK, kids, today we are going to learn about that in 1492 Columbus sailed the ocean blue blah, blah, blah the new “Batman” is now streaming on HBO Max. Come and get your diplomas!” Colbert said.