Stephen Colbert extends “Late Show” hiatus as he recovers from surgery

The talk show host has cancelled a second week of new episodes following his appendix operation.

Fans of The Late Show will have to wait a little longer for its return.

Stephen Colbert is extending the hiatus of his talk show as he continues to recover from appendix surgery.

“I’m listening to my doctors and continuing to rest and heal,” the host wrote on Threads Sunday afternoon. “Thank you for all your well wishes and I’ll see you soon.”

The extended hiatus means that scheduled guests Mark Ruffalo, Nicki Minaj, Sara Bareilles, and Sarah Paulson will no longer appear on the show this week.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Stephen Colbert on 'The Late Show'

The talk show canceled its new episodes last week after Colbert underwent surgery. “Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week,” the host wrote in a message on Threads at the time. “I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?’ Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix. I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me. Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas.”

Guests Barbra Streisand, Kelsey Grammer, Jennifer Garner, Patrick Stewart, and Baz Luhrmann were all scheduled to appear on the show last week, but did not due to Colbert’s absence.

The Late Show also missed a week of new episodes as Colbert recovered from a case of COVID-19 last month.

The show will air reruns this week.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.