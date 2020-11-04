Stephen Colbert explains why ‘It's actually a good thing we don't know who won yet’

The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert hosted Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 on Showtime. While the late night host has been a vocal critic of President Trump, he admitted that it was actually a good thing that there was no conclusive winner Tuesday night.

“I understand your stress,” said Colbert. “But now I’m gonna say something a little controversial, so don’t get mad at me. It's actually a good thing we don't know who won yet.”

The tight race between Democratic candidate Joe Biden and President Trump has left many voters uneasy, but Colbert is taking it all in stride.

“The truth is the reason it's taking so long to declare a winner is because we've had such a massive voter turnout,” said Colbert. “Going into tonight, many were predicting the highest rate of voter turnout since 1908. The point is, this year, millions of you braved the pandemic, an army of poll watchers, even the post office just to make sure you got to vote. And each one of those ballots deserves to be counted.”

While Colbert sympathized with those who want the election results immediately, he pointed out that waiting a little longer won’t hurt anything.

“We’ve been able to wait for this moment since November of 2016,” said Colbert. “And many of you waited in line for hours to make your voices heard. So, I know we’ve all got what it takes to wait a little longer.”

Watch as MSNBC political analyst James Carville assures Dem. voters that they are 'going to be fine':

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.