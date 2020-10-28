Stephen Colbert: This Trump-Ted Nugent Moment Is ‘Perfect’ Summary Of Where We're At

Stephen Colbert thinks he’s found the moment that “captures exactly” how many people feel just days before the 2020 election.

“The Late Show” host on Tuesday pointed to a segment on CNN in which the network’s White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond was drowned out at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Lansing, Michigan, by conservative rocker Ted Nugent’s loud rendition of the national anthem.

“I can’t believe how perfect it is as an analysis of what is happening because I think that clip captures exactly what’s going on inside our skulls right now,” said Colbert.

“We’re all trying to figure out what’s going on, maybe listen to that quiet voice telling us the right thing to do,” the comedian continued. “But Donald Trump is trying to drown all that out with ‘Cat Scratch Fever.’”

Check out Colbert’s monologue here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.