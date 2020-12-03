Stephen Colbert Thinks Trump Misread One Key Word In His 46 Minute Rant On Facebook

Stephen Colbert on Wednesday tore into President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory-filled speech on Facebook about the election.

“The Late Show” host suggested Trump had misread one critical word in his rant. Trump started the 46-minute diatribe by claiming it “may be the most important speech I’ve ever made.” Colbert, however, thought it was perhaps the president’s most “impotent” address.

“Because it was just another rambling mass of lies that lasted a full 46 minutes,” said the comedian. “My big complaint? He should have done this a week ago, not because he said anything worth hearing, but at least the people who canceled a big family Thanksgiving could have pretended they were still eating with their racist uncle.”

Colbert later in his monologue claimed Trump had shown a “surprising amount of self-awareness” when he acknowledged “what I’m saying now will be demeaned and disparaged, but that’s OK.”

“Well, as long as it’s OK, said Colbert, before letting loose on the president:

You’re a petty, angry man desperate for validation you will never receive and have never deserved. And in 50 days, you’ll be out of the White House without the protections of executive power and no court is going to uphold you pardoning yourself. Plus, you’re ugly and your mother dresses you funny. And here’s the thing. All the contested states are now certified. It’s over.

Check out Colbert’s monologue here:

