Stephen Colbert Trolls Donald Trump With A Subtle Omission From His Monologue

President Donald Trump appeared to be he who shall not be named in Stephen Colbert’s monologue on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

Colbert did not say the words “Donald Trump” during his 13-minute summary of the day’s events. The term “Trump” was also starred out in screenshots of news headlines that the late-night host commented on.

It’s not the first time Colbert hasn’t said Trump’s name.

And Twitter users spotted the subtle omission.

My husband says Stephen Colbert is now using T**** instead of Trump when his name appears on the screen. — 𝗅𝖾𝖾𝗂𝖺 (@hey_leia) November 13, 2020

Serious question: why do people censor “Trump”? I notice some people on Twitter doing that; others do this: “tRump”. Tonight, Colbert censored Trump’s name — Alex Brandy™ (AB) 🌹 #VOTED (@__therealab__) November 13, 2020

Check out the video here:

