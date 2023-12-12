Stephen Colbert’s Crowd Goes Wild For His Wife Over Her Role In Exploding Appendix Story

Stephen Colbert talked about the ruptured appendix that took him off the air for almost three weeks during his return to “The Late Show” on Monday. There was one crucial part of the story about his sudden hospitalization that inspired the audience to start chanting the name of his wife, Evie Colbert.

The late-night host recalled being “in a heap of trouble” while taping two shows back-to-back on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. After waking up in what he described as “abdominal agony,” he decided the show must go on because he’d already missed five months of broadcasting because of the writers’ strike and a week in the fall after contracting COVID.

No one knew his pain as he delivered two monologues, a lengthy interview with actor Bradley Cooper and was grabbed to dance by celebrity chef José Andrés, he said.

After finishing taping, Colbert said his longtime driver, Pablo, suggested he take him to the hospital. But he refused and said he just wanted to go home.

However, Evie Colbert called the comedian and said she’d ask Pablo to take him for medical attention. Again, the comedian refused.

She called her husband back five minutes later and instructed him that Pablo would take him to the hospital, and she’d meet him there. He recalled finally conceding it was “a really good idea,” prompting the audience to cheer and chant Evie Colbert’s name.

At the hospital, Stephen Colbert said his appendix was removed, and he’s “been at home recovering ever since.” He thanked everyone who’d looked after him and reached out with well wishes during his time convalescing.

Watch the full video here:

