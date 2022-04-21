Stephen Colbert Cancels The Late Show Episode After Testing Positive for COVID, Jokes He's Avoiding Jason Bateman

stephen colbert

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert has tested positive for coronavirus, canceling Thursday's taping of his late-night talk show.

The official Twitter page for Colbert's The Late Show first announced his bout with COVID-19 on Thursday and wrote, "Stephen Colbert has tested positive for Covid 19. Tonight's show is canceled."

It added that The Late Show will air reruns on Friday and all of next week, returning with new episodes on Monday, May 2 "as previously planned."

Colbert shared the message on his own Twitter page and confirmed, "Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I'm feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted."

RELATED: Barry Manilow Tests Positive for COVID Ahead of Harmony Musical Opening Night: 'I Am Heartbroken'

Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I’m feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted. Thank you for the well wishes. This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman. https://t.co/Vf5Ws5WVcE — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 21, 2022

Continued Colbert: "Thank you for the well wishes. This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman."

Ozark stars Bateman, 53, and Laura Linney, 58, were set to be guests on the now-canceled episode.

Colbert resumed in-person tapings of his show last June. He had been filming remotely since March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Boris Johnson Fined for U.K. Government Office Parties During COVID Lockdown

At the time, audience members were required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID in order to be admitted to the full capacity crowd. The Hollywood Reporter added that the show's crew will be regularly tested, and masks will be optional for the audience.

Story continues

"Hell yes! I cannot wait to say things that are that happy and then hear people cheer. Or boo, or belch — I do not give a f--- at this point. Let her rip!" joked Colbert last summer. "This is not gonna be some socially distanced smattering of a few people. We're returning with a full, vaccinated audience."

RELATED VIDEO: Stephen Colbert Puts PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive to the Test

"As I said, for all of us to be together safely, everyone in the audience will have to be fully vaccinated, okay? It's like 'No glove, no love.' 'No poke, no joke.' 'No needle, no live interview with Don Cheadle!' " Colbert added.

The comedian told THR, "Over the last 437 days, my staff and crew (and family!) have amazed me with their professionalism and creativity as we made shows for an audience we couldn't see or hear. I look forward to once again doing shows for an audience I can smell and touch."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments.