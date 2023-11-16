Stephen Colbert’s Audience Goes Nuts For Ballsy Joke About Kevin McCarthy

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert took a closer look at this week’s fireworks in Congress as multiple Republican lawmakers engaged in insults, threats and actual physical attacks.

In one case, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) says Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) elbowed him in the back.

Audio from the incident has Burchett calling out to McCarthy: “Why’d you elbow me in the back, Kevin? Hey Kevin! You got any guts? Jerk.”

Colbert was ready with an answer.

“No, Kevin McCarthy has guts,” he said in defense of the former speaker. “What he doesn’t have is balls.”

The audience erupted at the below-the-belt joke.

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: