Stephen Carter Is The Group Chief Executive & Executive Director of Informa plc (LON:INF) And They Just Picked Up 1.2% More Shares

Potential Informa plc (LON:INF) shareholders may wish to note that the Group Chief Executive & Executive Director, Stephen Carter, recently bought UK£150k worth of stock, paying UK£6.64 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.2%.

Informa Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Stephen Carter is the biggest insider purchase of Informa shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£6.78. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Informa insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Informa insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Informa Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Informa insiders have about 0.02% of the stock, worth approximately UK£2.1m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Informa Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Informa insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future.

