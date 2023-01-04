Stephen Amell Returning as Green Arrow for Final Season of The Flash : 'A Full-Circle Moment'

Arrow: The Ties that Bind

Robert Falconer/The CW

Stephen Amell is back in the Arrowverse!

The actor, 41, is set to return to The Flash when The CW series returns for its ninth and final season next month, the network said Wednesday.

"As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen," The Flash executive producer Eric Wallace said in a statement to TheWrap. "After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen [Grant Gustin] on his heroic path. That's why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver's return in the final season of The Flash."

Amell has played the character also known as Green Arrow since 2012. Since Queen met his demise in Arrow, it is unclear how he will be portrayed in the upcoming Flash season.

The actor will be joined in the upcoming episode by David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale and Sendhil Ramamurthy, who are also reprising their roles as John Diggle/Spartan, Wally West/Kid Flash and Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork, respectively.

Robert Falconer/The CW

The Flash is the last Arrowverse series to take its final bow. Arrow ended its run in 2020 after eight seasons and 170 episodes, while Supergirl's series finale aired in 2021, six years after its 2015 debut.

The Flash was first set to end after eight seasons, but The CW and the studio managed to secure new contracts for Gustin and Candice Patton, who plays Iris West, landing the show one more season, per The Hollywood Reporter.

With more than a million viewers in season 8, The Flash was touted as one of The CW's most streamed shows.

Last August, Gustin expressed his appreciation for having one last season on the series.

"I'm really excited to get to do this one more time, finish on our terms," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm going to enjoy every minute of it, as much as I can and I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting the show and allowing us to go as long as we have."

Season 9 of The Flash is set to premiere Feb. 8 on The CW.