Stephen Amell Cops To 'Really, Really Shameful' Behavior On Flight

“Arrow” and “Heels” star Stephen Amell said the boorish behavior that got him booted off a plane was “really, really shameful” ― and that he learned to rethink drinking in a public setting.

Amell on Tuesday broke down the June incident on Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast. (Fast-forward to 4:15 for that segment of the interview.)

He said it started with a one-sided domestic spat with his wife, Cassandra, a former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant, as the plane prepared for takeoff from Austin, Texas, to Los Angeles.

“I was pissed off about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I picked a fight,” he said. “I picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset. And it was a fight, as in like, it was not an argument. In order to have an argument, two people have to be talking. My wife said one thing the entire time, which was, ‘If you don’t lower your voice, they’re going to ask you to get off the plane.’ That’s the only thing that she said the entire time.”

The former “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” star indeed got booted. Delta Air Lines told People at the time that “an unruly customer was deplaned from the aircraft prior to departure.”

Amell placed the blame squarely on himself. “This is 100% my fault,” he told Rosenbaum. “I feel like I went the better part of 10 years without being an asshole in public. I was an asshole in public.”

Amell, who took a far less accountable tone on Twitter shortly after the incident, pulled a 180 in the podcast.

“It’s really, really shameful,” he said. “And it makes you kind of look in the mirror. And I just realized a couple of things: If people are going to recognize you, don’t necessarily drink in a public place, but more importantly, don’t drink in a public place if you can’t handle your shit.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...