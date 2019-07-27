Stephen A. Smith announces he underwent shoulder surgery due to a boxing injury

Longtime ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith was sidelined from work this week with a torn rotator cuff. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith has been known to cover boxing at times. What fans probably don’t know is the longtime ESPN commentator occasionally gets a few rounds in himself. While tossing some jabs this week, it appears Smith suffered a minor injury requiring surgery, which resulted in the 51-year-old’s absence from his namesake podcast Friday.

This didn’t stop him from calling into “The Stephen A. Smith Show” to recount what happened, explaining to listeners and substitute host Dan Graca the details behind his sprain.

Sorry I’ve been out of the loop, ppl. I tore my DAMN rotator cuff while I was boxing, but at least it didn’t stop me from calling in to be a guest on my own radio show :) pic.twitter.com/2RgHEOFN6S — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 26, 2019

“I’m hanging tough, man. Just to let my listeners know, I’m out. I had surgery on Wednesday. I tore my rotator cuff in my left shoulder boxing. I was boxing, man. I like to fight a little bit from time to time, and I was working out and I was boxing a little bit, and I tore my rotator cuff in my left shoulder.”

When asked by Garca if his fight was “by the books,” the Bronx native recalled:

“It was by the books. I’ve got a 250-pound trainer. His hand was hitting the wall from crying out loud. And I tore my rotator cuff, so I had surgery Wednesday, but I’ll be back in the house on Monday ready to go.”

Straight from the source’s mouth. Not even a torn rotator cuff can keep one the hardest-working people in sports away for long.

