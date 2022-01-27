Stephanie Ruhle to Take Over Brian Williams’ Old 11 PM Slot on MSNBC

MSNBC has finally picked a successor to Brian Williams. The cable news network current morning anchor Stephanie Ruhle to helm the network’s 11:00 p.m. hour, according to multiple reports.

MSNBC declined to comment, but according to Axios, which first reported the move, her old timeslot, starting at 9:00 AM Eastern, will be turned into an extra hour of “Morning Joe,” which currently runs from 6 AM to 9 AM ET.

Ruhle, who joined MSNBC in 2016, also serves as a senior business correspondent.

MSNBC is expected to formally announce the move soon.

Williams’ last show on MSNBC aired in December.