Stephanie McMahon Steps Down as Co-CEO of WWE

Stephanie McMahon has stepped down as the co-CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) following an eighth-month leave of absence.

“WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation,” tweeted McMahon in a statement.

McMahon became co-CEO of WWE, along with WWE President Nick Khan in July 2022. McMahon’s new role came after her father Vince McMahon resigned in June 2022 following sexual misconduct allegations. WWE announced Vince would be making his return to the network Jan. 6.

