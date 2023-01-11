Stephanie McMahon Resigns As Co-CEO OF WWE The Week After Her Father Vince Returns
Stephanie McMahon said Tuesday she’s stepping down as co-CEO of WWE, the week after her father Vince announced plans to return as executive chairman to oversee the next round of rights deals and a possible sale.
The younger McMahon made the announcement via Twitter. Former longtime CEO Vince McMahon resigned in July amid a scandal over payouts to women. Upon his re-entrance last week, he rejiggered the company’s board of directors — adding himself and two allies and ejecting three other directors — but said he would leave management intact. He’s WWE’s controlling shareholder with an 80% stake.
Stephanie McMahon said she’s leaving the company in good hands with co-CEO Nick Khan and head of content, Paul Levesque. Full tweet below.
Then. Now. Forever. Together. pic.twitter.com/8dqr5reIiv
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 10, 2023
