Stephanie Grisham Out As White House Press Secretary: Report

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her role, CNN reported Tuesday.

She will reportedly return to the East Wing to serve as first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff.

The White House did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

