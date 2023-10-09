Stephanie Frappart to make history after FA confirm female referee for England-Australia friendly

Stephanie Frappart will take charge of England’s friendly at Wembley on Friday night (AFP via Getty Images)

Stephanie Frappart will make history after it was confirmed she will referee England’s upcoming friendly match against Australia.

The Three Lions host Australia on Friday night, when Frappart will become the first woman to take charge of a men’s international fixture at Wembley Stadium.

Frappart has regularly been a trailblazer in recent years as the first female referee in Ligue 1, the Champions League and then the men’s World Cup, when she oversaw Germany’s clash with Costa Rica in Qatar.

The FA approached the French Football Federation, making the decision to appoint Frappart for the match against Australia when they were informed that Frappart was available.

Peter Elsworth, the FA’s head of refereeing operations, said: “Stephanie is an outstanding referee and she has officiated on the highest stage within France, across Europe and recently at the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup.

“We’re delighted she and her team will take charge of our upcoming fixture against Australia in front of a sold-out crowd at Wembley Stadium and we’re looking forward to welcoming them to the home of English football.”

It is the first of two matches at Wembley in the space of four days, with England hosting Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier on October 17.