Stephanie Beacham Pulls No Punches When Asked About Her Strictly Come Dancing Experience

Stephanie Beacham at the TV Choice Awards last week

Stephanie Beacham at the TV Choice Awards last week

Stephanie Beacham has admitted she didn’t exactly have the best time of it when she took part in Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Dynasty star was one of the contestants during Strictly’s fifth series back in 2007, during which time she was partnered with professional dancer Vincent Simone.

And while she and Vincent only lasted one week in the competition, it seems she doesn’t have the best memories of her time in the ballroom.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Stephanie recalled her time on Strictly as an “absolutely hateful” experience, but insisted she is still an avid viewer of the show despite it all.

“I’m a fan of Strictly and I think [Anton Du Beke] is doing a terribly good job [on the panel],” she explained. “But doing it was absolutely hateful.”

Stephanie in the Strictly ballroom with her dance partner Vincent Simone

Stephanie in the Strictly ballroom with her dance partner Vincent Simone

While the majority of the celebrities who come through Strictly have spoken favourably about their experience on the show, Stephanie is far from the only star who had a rather different take.

Earlier this year, actor Laila Rouass described her Strictly stint as a “nightmare”, revealing: “I really wanted to leave, I didn’t enjoy it.”

Laila Rouass

Laila Rouass

Countdown presenter Rachel Riley also said she underwent therapy after competing on Strictly in 2013, and now avoids the show completely to avoid being triggered.

“I needed cognitive behavioural therapy after competing in 2013 and developed post-traumatic stress disorder,” she shared.

“If I heard the theme music, I’d start reliving the experience. It was scary and unnerving, so my way of dealing with it is to avoid watching.”

Rachel Riley

Rachel Riley

The 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing is currently airing on BBC One, with seven couples currently left in the competition.

However, only six will be performing during Saturday night’s live show, after it was confirmed that Kym Marsh had contracted Covid.

MORE STRICTLY: