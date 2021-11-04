New Audio Interview Featuring Stéphane Eyme, President of OneMind Technologies

Stephane Eyme, President of OneMind Technologies, Discusses Smart City Software, its Applications, Recent Wins, Market Growth and Direction in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Stephane Eyme, President of OneMind Technologies, Discusses Smart City Software, its Applications, Recent Wins, Market Growth and Direction in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Stephane Eyme, President of OneMind Technologies, to discuss the Company’s IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK: AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative Smart City Software, IoT and 5G enhancing technologies.



Located in Barcelona, Spain, OneMind creates intelligent IoT solutions that aggregate data for real-time use. The company’s Smart City solution is currently deployed in Barcelona, San Francisco, Mexico City, Singapore and other cities throughout the world for a wide range of “smart” operations.

In the interview, Stephane Eyme covered OneMind's technology, its applications, its customer base worldwide, the outlook moving forward and much more. Recently, the Company made a major announcement that they executed global master services agreements with Dell and Orange Business Systems to become their preferred provider for Smart City software.

“During the last two years, we have been able to attract the attention of major IT players worldwide,” stated Eyme. “I am talking about companies like Dell Technologies and Orange Business Systems (OBS). We have developed a deep relationship with them through our partnership. We have deployed our technology in their showrooms in Singapore and Dubai. This means each time they (Dell, OBS) talk about Smart Cities in the world, we are the technology partner in the forefront. This is really a win/win situation, because this helps OneMind access large clients through the Dell/OBS client network.”

Story continues

In recent news, Eyme pointed out that, “We recently were awarded a contract by one of the most important smart city projects in the Middle East to become the smart city software provider. It is a multi-million dollar deal for us spread over multiple years that will give us on-going project revenue and grow our backlog giving OneMind Technologies huge visibility in the market.” Looking forward Eyme discussed the growing need for smart city technology to manage college campuses, airports, hospitals and stadiums and stated, “The global Smart City market is valued at $517.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% and will reach $2.5 trillion by 2026."

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/november-interview-affluence-corporation-affu/.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on edge computing and innovative cloud solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://AffuCorp.com/

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. https://www.onemindtechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Contact Information:

Affluence Corporation

Investor Relations

720-295-6409

https://AffuCorp.com/



SmallCapVoice.com

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

SSmith@SmallCapVoice.com

Source: SmallCapVoice.com



