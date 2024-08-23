Stephan El Shaarawy to start over Zalewski in Empoli match

Stephan El Shaarawy is looking to feature in Daniele De Rossi’s starting line-up in the upcoming match with Empoli.

As revealed by Il Tempo, De Rossi is expected make some changes to the line-up following Sunday’s poor display with Cagliari.

For starters, El Shaarawy is likely to take Zalewski’s place on the left flank after the Polish international failed to convince the manager.

In the meantime, Leandro Paredes will make his return from suspension and start in the midfield.

On other hand, there are still doubts on whether De Rossi will give Enzo Le Fée another chance from the start, or choose to rely on Bryan Cristante alongside Lorenzo Pellegrini.