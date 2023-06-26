Steph McGovern moved to tears as she gets breast screening on air

Anthony Devlin - Getty Images

Steph McGovern got emotional while getting a mammogram live on air during her Channel 4 show.

Steph's Packed Lunch aired a special programme focusing on cancer, with the host helping to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The presenter underwent a mammogram in a breast screening truck parked outside the show's studio in Leeds. During the procedure, she highlighted the importance of getting booked in for an examination, with her tearing up because of the "magnitude" of the moment.

Channel 4

Related: Steph's Packed Lunch host responds to rumours she's joining Strictly Come Dancing

"I should say, as well, the tears in my eyes are not because this is in any way painful. It's really not. It's the magnitude of it all, you're saving lives by doing this," she said.

"I mean, it is uncomfortable, but that is not painful at all. Honestly, it's like someone just squeezing you.

"This technology is so important for saving lives and actually the reality is you come in, you'll meet someone lovely at reception, you get a nice private place to change, and you go through this and it takes minutes, and that's it done."

Channel 4

Fear, anxiety and embarrassment are some of the main barriers preventing women from going for their breast screening.



To demystify and demonstrate what to expect, @StephLunch was examined live on today's #StephsPackedLunch #TalkingAboutCancer pic.twitter.com/5gLAvHuYdq — Steph's Packed Lunch (@PackedLunchC4) June 26, 2023

Related: Strictly's Amy Dowden shares update on show future amid cancer battle

Later on in the studio, the host opened up on having lost a friend to breast cancer.

"It is hard to talk about, you could see me then getting emotional because I was remembering the person I lost, a close friend," she said.

Steph described the late friend as someone "who helped me get to where I am in my career and even starting sets me off."

"It's so deep and emotional."

During the cancer special, Steph also interviewed Kelsey Parker, the wife of The Wanted star, Tom Parker, who died from brain cancer last year, and Batman Begins and The Dark Knight's Colin McFarlane, who talked about his recent prostate cancer diagnosis.

If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support, or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer.



Steph's Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4 and All 4.



You Might Also Like