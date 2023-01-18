Steph Curry’s Warriors talk praise and politics during White House visit I The Rush
It's Wednesday, January 18, 2023
The reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors visited the White House on Tuesday
Stephen Curry praised the Biden/Harris administration for working to bring imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner home from Russian captivity
Curry also took a subtle jab at a former U.S. president during the Warrior’s visit to the White House
Aaron Rodgers addressed his future with the Packers in an interview with Pat McAfee
Plus: The Rush noticed Andrew Wiggins didn’t seem as excited about the White House visit as other Warriors players… and we think we know why.
