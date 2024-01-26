Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point contest at NBA All-Star Weekend? It's possible

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry vs. New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point contest at NBA All-Star Weekend?

That seems to a real possibility based on social media posts and a mic’d up Curry from Thursday’s Golden State-Sacramento game.

The idea is being discussed between the involved parties, a person with direct knowledge of talks told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the league's plans for All-Star Weekend.

Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu scored 37 points in the WNBA's 3-point contest last summer.

Before the Warriors-Kings game, Curry asks teammate Brandon Podziemski, "Do you know who holds the record for the most points in a 3-point competition?"

“Sabrina?” Podziemski replied.

“Ohhhhh,” Curry answered. “I think I gotta bring her out and be like, “We gotta settle this once and for all. … I think I’ve got to challenge her. … It’d be lit.”

Posting on X, Ionescu wrote, “Let’s Let’s getttttt it!! See ya at the 3 pt line @StephenCurry30’ with an eyeballs emoji.

The NBA answered Ionescu’s post with a popcorn emoji – though the league has not officially confirmed this will happen. A regular 3-point contest between NBA players would take place, too, as it’s part of the collective bargaining agreement between the league and players.

Curry has won the NBA’s 3-point contest twice, and last year, Ionescu set a NBA and WNBA record with 37 points to win last’s year’s 3-point contest at the WNBA’s All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas.

“Ridiculous,” Curry posted on social media in July after Ionescu’s record-setting performance.

NBA All-Star Weekend is Feb. 16-18 in Indianapolis, and the 3-point shootout is Feb. 17.

