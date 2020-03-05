Stephen Curry still plans to compete in Olympics as he rejoins Warriors

Four months after breaking his hand, Stephen Curry will finally make his grand return to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The injury caused him to miss 58 games, but it also put a possible trip to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in jeopardy.

Now that he’s returning, Curry is starting to think ahead. He took a question about the Olympics on Thursday when he was talking to the media, and said that he’s still planning to play for Team USA this summer.

Steph Curry said he still plans to compete in the Olympics pic.twitter.com/UxYYidvoO9 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 5, 2020

Curry, 31, has never been an Olympian. He’s played on several other successful national teams, but has yet to suit up for Team USA at the Olympics. In an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols in September, he said he’s looking forward to it.

"Definitely wanna go," Curry said. "I've never been on the Olympic team. I've been on two World Cup championship gold-medal teams. But the Olympics is the experience that I want. And next year will hopefully be it."

Curry was one of the 44 Team USA finalists announced by USA Basketball back in February. That list contained many of the NBA’s best players, including LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Jimmy Butler. With that kind of talent on the shortlist, Team USA is almost assured a better showing than their embarrassing 7th place finish at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

The 12-person US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team will be announced by USA Basketball later in 2020.

