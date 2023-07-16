Steph Curry Shocks With Hole-In-One at American Century Golf Tournament

Proving his athletic prowess on and off the court, Stephen Curry recently shocked the crowd at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament with a hole-in-one. Stepping onto the 152-yard, par-three seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, the Golden State Warriors star incredibly made the shot and ran down to the green in celebration.

Aside from the cheering crowd celebrating the hole-in-one, LeBron James also took to Twitter to offer props to Steph Curry. Following the achievement, Curry joked with NBC’s Roger Maltbie, "154 yards is a little longer than 94 feet on a basketball court. I am going to be out of breath for the rest of the day, but for good reason." Curry also shared that his performance was "probably one of the better rounds I've played ever."

Currently, Steph Curry sits at the top of the leaderboard at the American Century Championship with 50 points, followed by Mardy Fish and Joe Pavelski at 47 points.

Watch Steph Curry's hole-in-one at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament below.

Steph really tried it ? pic.twitter.com/rtuYNdC6Ek — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2023

