Steph Curry sends girl who wrote him letter about his shoes two pairs of new shoes for Christmas

One month after a young fan wrote Steph Curry asking why his shoes weren’t available for girls, Curry sent her two pairs of his new shoes for Christmas. (Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

Nearly a month later, 9-year-old Riley Morrison got her wish.

Morrison, who famously wrote a letter to Steph Curry last month wondering why his Under Armour basketball shoes weren’t available in girls’ sizes, found two packages addressed to her from the Golden State Warriors star underneath her Christmas tree this week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was two pairs of his brand new Curry 6 shoes — which are set to release on January 4.





Morrison initially wrote Curry last month when trying to buy his shoes, but couldn’t find them available for girls.

“I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5’s too,” Morrison wrote, in part.

Curry responded and wrote her back, letting her know that he was working with Under Armour to fix the problem, and that he would send her a pair of the shoes — which he more than followed through on.

While Curry’s surprise likely made Morrison’s Christmas, he also hinted in his letter that he had another surprise in store for her for International Women’s Day in March.

Until then, Morrison will without a doubt have plenty of time to enjoy her new kicks. And, so can girls across the country — as Under Armour now offers the Curry 5’s in girls’ sizes on its website.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Report: John Wall mulling surgery that’d keep him out 6-8 months

• Bald eagle goes rogue, lands on fans at college football game

• Here are the most important games in NFL Week 17

• Cleveland’s Mayfield fined $10K for lewd celebration

