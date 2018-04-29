Steph Curry ruled out for Game 1 vs. Pelicans, 'very likely' to return in Game 2

Warriors fans will likely have to wait until Game 2 of the Conference Semifinals to see Steph Curry. (AP Photo)

Warriors fans will have to wait another three days before Steph Curry’s return.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters in pregame that Curry has been ruled out for Game 1 of the Conference Semifinals against the Pelicans, but also said it is “very likely” Curry will play in Game 2 on Tuesday. Curry had reportedly told Kerr that he felt great, but Kerr still opted to play it safe with his star point guard.





Steph Curry pushed to return in Game 1, told Steve Kerr he felt great. Kerr obviously isn't letting him play, but said he liked that Curry had the confidence he's ready: "It's a better answer than 'My knee still hurts'" — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 29, 2018





Curry was not previously expected to be ready for Game 1, but hopes were raised Thursday when he took part in a full-contact practice. Curry hasn’t appeared in game since March 23 due to a left knee sprain, a span of time in which the Warriors had Quinn Cook starting at point guard and went 4-7 during the regular season.

Even without Curry, the Warriors had little trouble topping a short-handed Spurs team in the first round thanks to strong play from Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. That might not be so easy against the surging Pelicans, who a very scary-looking Anthony Davis playing some of the best basketball of his life, as well as Jrue Holiday and the playoff version of Rajon Rondo.

