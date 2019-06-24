Steph Curry praised Rui Hachimura Sunday while in Tokyo running a youth clinic

Steph Curry is already back on the court just weeks after the Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals — but he’s not competing just yet.

Curry was in Tokyo this weekend running a youth basketball clinic, and was naturally asked about Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura — who made history this week when he was selected No. 9 overall by the Washington Wizards in the NBA draft, becoming the first Japanese-born player in history to be selected in the first round of the draft.

“It's exciting for the NBA to have representation from Japan and countries all over the world," Curry said, via the Associated Press. “It speaks to how the game of basketball is growing everywhere, especially here. For him to be a trailblazer in terms of doing something that has never been done is good for this country.”

Hachimura was born in Japan’s Toyama Prefecture and dominated at Gonzaga last season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs, leading them to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament.

While he hasn’t played against him personally, Curry thinks that Hachimura will fit in well in the league.

Steph Curry had high praise for Rui Hachimura on Sunday while running a youth clinic in Tokyo. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

“Just from watching him play, I know he's got good size, obviously," Curry said, via the Associated Press. “He seems to have a high basketball IQ, good touch around the rim too. I'm sure as he gets into the NBA his game will expand. I think he fits into the direction the NBA is going right now; being able to score and put pressure on the defense no matter what the situation is.”

Curry also spoke about the upcoming 2020 Olympics in Tokyo next summer, an event he’s never played in. He backed out of the 2016 Olympics due to multiple injuries, but is expected to participate when the United States attempts to win its fourth-straight Gold medal in Japan.

“I know the energy here is going to be amazing,” Curry said, via the Associated Press. “I haven't played in the Olympics before. I've played in two World Cup teams so I've had the experience of representing my country playing for the national team. But the Olympics, from everybody that I've talked to that's played, there's no comparison to that experience.”

