Steph Curry laments losing longtime Warriors teammate Klay Thompson: 'It sucks'

LAS VEGAS — Steph Curry envisioned the ending with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green — all three finishing their careers with the Golden State Warriors.

“I always wanted to ride out into the sunset with those two guys and have an opportunity to stay relevant from a winning perspective,” Curry told a small group of reporters following USA Basketball’s men’s national team senior practice in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Curry, who is headed for his first Olympics, wasn’t at a loss of words when talking about Thompson leaving the Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.

“It sucks,” Curry said. “It's one of those that's hard to kind of process just because I never imagined that this would be kind of the reality.”

Curry is aware of the modern-day NBA where players changes teams — a change necessary for both sides. But still, it hurts after winning four titles together and changing the game with 3-point shooting. Curry knew the Warriors and Thompson couldn’t come to terms a year ago on an extension and couldn’t come to terms on a free-agent deal this summer.

“Obviously, I knew most of the updates that were happening and trying to make sure Klay had the right support in terms of making a decision that was best for him. And that's what it kind of came down to.

"He was in need of a change, and no, it wasn't a situation where I felt I needed to try to convince him because he knew exactly what he meant and still means to our organization, to me as his teammate (and) to Draymond. It's just one of those deals where you have to trust that he's making the right decision for himself.“And I just want him to be happy. At the end of the day, he deserves that. He deserves to be able to enjoy playing basketball however long he wants to play. It does suck that it just won't be with us.”

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson had been Golden State Warriors teammates since 2011.

Thompson asked Curry not to lobby ownership or use his influence to try and retain him, Curry confirmed, adding, “It doesn’t mean I listened to him.”

