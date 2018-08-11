Steph Curry Finishes Last, Cut From Web.com Tour Event Following Impressive First Round

It doesn't look as though Steph Curry will be hanging up his sneakers for golf shoes anytime soon.

One day after shooting a one-over-par 71 in the opening round of the Ellie Mae Classic on Thursday, Curry fell back to earth on Friday, shooting 16 over par including 11 over on the front nine. He finished last in the field at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, Calif, ending his tourament at 17 over as he missed the cut.

Things didn't start out too terribly for Curry, who parred the 1st, and had a decent look on the 2nd.

The Golden State Warrior ended up bogeying the second hole, and followed it up with a 9 on the par-5 3rd. He sank two birdies on the back nine, but they weren't enough to save his day at 16 over. He finished 10 strokes behind the second-worse scores in the field.

Curry is no stranger to the Web.com Tour. He made his amateur debut at the same tournament last year, shooting 74 on both Thursday and Friday, missing the cut. But while Steph has now displayed his prowess with a putter and driver, don't expect him to pull a Michael Jordan and switch sports anytime soon.

The three-time NBA champion will return to his regular gig in October, as the Warriors host the Thunder in their season opener on Oct. 16.