Stepan Company's (NYSE:SCL) Earnings Dropped -7.2%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry?

When Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) released its most recent earnings update (31 December 2019), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Understanding how Stepan performed requires a benchmark rather than trying to assess a standalone number at one point in time. Below is a quick commentary on how I see SCL has performed.

Was SCL's recent earnings decline indicative of a tough track record?

SCL's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of US$103m has declined by -7.2% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 10%, indicating the rate at which SCL is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Let's examine what's occurring with margins and whether the entire industry is feeling the heat.

NYSE:SCL Income Statement March 30th 2020

In terms of returns from investment, Stepan has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 12% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.9% exceeds the US Chemicals industry of 6.1%, indicating Stepan has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Stepan’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 13% to 10%.

What does this mean?

Stepan's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. I recommend you continue to research Stepan to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SCL’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SCL’s outlook. Financial Health: Are SCL’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

