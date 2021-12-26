Step inside this warm, ultra Christmassy cottage in Snowdonia

Photo credit: Brent Darby

On a chilly December day in North Wales, Ty Coch is a beacon of Christmas cheer. Located along a remote track, the farm cottage windows are aglow with candlelight and a curl of smoke laces the cold winter air. Beyond the house, the rugged mountains of Snowdonia seem to stretch almost to the sea.

“This was the dramatic landscape that really sold it to us,” says Julie Falkingham, who bought the smallholding with her husband Miles 15 years ago. “It’s a wilderness teeming with wildlife and looks beautiful even in the depths of midwinter.”

Photo credit: Brent Darby

Christmas is always a special time for the Falkinghams, as they put aside their busy city lives in Liverpool and head to their Welsh retreat. Traditionally, there’s a short stop-off at Fron Goch garden centre in Caernarfon for trees – one for the cottage and another for their holiday guests in the converted outbuildings.

Once they reach Ty Coch, they will stand the trees in the stream to keep them fresh overnight. Then, before the light fades, they’ll walk along the shore with their Bedlington whippet cross, McGregor, collecting foliage to decorate the house the following day.

Photo credit: Brent Darby - Hearst Owned

Later that evening, Julie’s children Louis and Lily will arrive and the family gather around the fire bowl outside, warming themselves with hot toddies before retreating to a roaring fire indoors. “The cottage comes into its own at this time of year,” Julie says. “Most of the walls are dark, giving it an intimate, cosy feel. There’s a fire lit every evening and candles are always set on the deep windowsills, creating a lovely warm glow.”

Photo credit: Brent Darby

Photo credit: Brent Darby - Hearst Owned

Before buying the house back in 2007, the Falkinghams had been living on a smallholding in Cheshire with a flock of Soay sheep and a dozen rare-breed hens. They’d been looking for a property to renovate, to use as a family bolthole and holiday let. Miles is an architect and design consultant; Julie is an interiors stylist and ceramicist. Neither intended to take on such a large project.

Story continues

“There was a daunting amount of work to be done,” Julie says, “but we loved it so much we bought it anyway!” Ty Coch had originally been a campsite. Passersby still regale Julie and Miles with stories of camping here as children, with their families or the Scouts. “It also has a strong connection to the old pilgrim routes along the coast,” Julie adds. “And that made us feel even more compelled to create a place for travellers, carrying on the legacy.”

Photo credit: Brent Darby - Hearst Owned

Originally a holiday home owned by an elderly local couple, the property – a typical Welsh rubble stone smallholding – needed a lot of restoration and the outbuildings were almost derelict.

“Our first job was to sort out the water,” Miles says. The original drinking water had come from a well in the garden, which could be unreliable, especially in summer. “We consulted a specialist who told us that the mains water came straight from Snowdonia, and we couldn’t get any better. So we switched straightaway and had a new hot water and heating system installed, which is zero carbon with a ground-source heat pump.”

A biodiversity specialist advised on rewilding the ten acres of grazed land. “We’ve counted up to 80 species of native wild flowers this year, planted more than 1,000.

To make outdoor dining more magical, bulbs are strung above the garden table, which has a backdrop of the surrounding mountains trees and created three wildlife ponds,” Julie says. “The wildlife is returning year by year – an otter was spotted recently.”

Photo credit: Brent Darby

When planning permission finally came through for the cottage (Ty Coch is in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty), Julie and Miles made some significant changes. One of the three bedrooms was turned into a family bathroom and the tiny kitchen was enlarged. All the uPVC windows were replaced with timber and metal frames, and the glazing was kept as large as possible throughout to make the most of the views.

Photo credit: Brent Darby - Hearst Owned

For the decoration, they were keen to stay true to the original character of the cottage. “It is naturally quite a dark space, so we embraced that and went for darker colours, adding built-in seating and a log burner for the bitterly cold Welsh winters,” Julie says.

There’s a strong focus on Welsh design and folklore throughout the cottage and outbuildings. Layers of Welsh blankets and cushions dress beds and sofas, and a collection of traditional vintage love spoons hangs on the wall in one of the bathrooms. All this sits alongside modern Scandi-style furniture – like the sofas in the living room – and simple lighting. Miles designed the sea urchin wallpaper in the living room, which features illustrations by artist and naturalist Ernst Haeckel.

Photo credit: Brent Darby - Hearst Owned

Over the festive season, Julie makes use of the resources to hand for her decorative themes. The love spoons, for example, are strung from the tree or tied with colourful ribbons to mark table settings. Paper honeycomb decorations in varying sizes are draped on and around the tree, while candles and sprigs of aromatic spruce and fir are scattered along the tables in the dining and living rooms, interspersed with homemade edible treats.



Photo credit: Brent Darby - Hearst Owned

Visitors will often bring their own decorations, too. “We always have guests over Christmas,” Julie says. “I love the fact that we’re carrying on the tradition of the farm as a traveller’s resting place.” And when she and Miles tire of city life themselves, they plan to uproot here to enjoy the splendid isolation full time.

This feature is from Country Living magazine – SUBSCRIBE HERE

You Might Also Like