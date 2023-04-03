Step inside beauty influencer Emira D’Spain’s glamorous and Barbie-inspired closet

Emira D’Spain (@xoxoemira) is a TikToker, beauty influencer, and model who is bringing Barbie’s dream house to life with her elegant and unique wardrobe and style. With over 1 million followers on TikTok, Emira’s influence is far-reaching and ever-present in the social world, and she definitely has the gift of the glam to back it up. In this episode of Coveted Closet, Emira gives a tour of her eclectic wardrobe, which has been carefully curated by the NYC-based TikToker to set her apart in the best of ways.

“It’s important to me to express myself through my clothing because I think that it really conveys who I am as a person, without me ever having to open my mouth,” says the influencer, dressed in a hot pink Alice + Olivia outfit with six-inch Valentino heels. “You can take a good look at me, walking down the street, and kind of get the vibe.”

Emira kicks off the closet tour by showing some of her favorite bags, including a pink Hermès Birkin bag and a Louis Vuitton bag from the brand’s spring collection, which Emira picked up in Paris. “I actually got the last one in the country, because it was like all sold out and I got in a fight with some girl over it, and I won.” Rounding out her favorite bags is a Chanel white and gold number that is one of Emira’s “favorite bags of all time.”

Moving on to her dress collection, Emira showcases a pink AREA dress that she wore for New Year’s a few years back, as well as a red House of CB dress. “My second favorite color is red,” she says. “It’s like the hotter version of pink.”

Emira then shows off her vintage fur collection, including a coat from one of her friend’s brands. “It’s giving like, sexy Cruella vibes,” she says, channeling the well-dressed Disney villain.

No good outfit is complete without a stylish pair of shoes, and Emira has quite the collection—including a classically chic Christian Louboutin heel, a couple of unique René Caovilla pairs that pack plenty of personality, and a pair of iconic Versace heels.

Story continues

With the closet tour complete, Emira dishes out her top 5 go-to style tips.

1. Always start with your shoes.

“Start with your shoes when you’re planning out your looks,” suggests Emira. “It literally makes the biggest difference when you’re trying to figure out your day.”

2. Create your climate

Emira picked up this tip from fellow fashion icon Kim Kardashian. “No matter where you’re going, you can create the environment in which you’re going in,” she says. “I can wear [a skirt] in the dead of winter, as long as I’m in the backseat of an Escalade.”

3. Use color to show your mood

“For the most part I feel like I’m a very romantic, bubbly person,” begins Emira. “But when I’m feeling down or I want to be in my sad, emo girl era, I will wear more blacks, browns and dark colors.”

4. Play with texture

“With texture, I feel like you can really play with it for your mood,” shares Emira.

5. Think glam, sexy and fun

“A lot of my style, I feel like goes back to three words: glam, sexy and fun,” says the TikToker. “They can all be combined together, or they can all be separate.”

The post Step inside beauty influencer Emira D’Spain’s glamorous and Barbie-inspired closet appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

These sweet potato pound muffins are the coziest side dish

8 summer dresses for when you feel like a gremlin on the inside but want to be cute on the outside

Don't tell anyone, but the Nordstrom Rack weekend deals are wild right now

There's a SKIMS boxer dupe on Amazon for $30 that shoppers say is even softer