The Step Up Expo is taking place from 3-4 February (Next Step Education)

London’s first expo for teenagers, the Evening Standard Step Up Expo taking place from 3-4 February 2023 at London Olympia, will inspire young Londoners to think about their futures and help them to make education, career and life choices.

(Step Up Expo)

Brought to you by the Evening Standard and Next Step Education, in partnership with Unifrog, teenagers from 14-18 years old and their parents and guardians will be able to explore different pathways through education and into the workplace - from schools, colleges and universities, to training courses, internships and careers.

A dynamic speaker programme at the Expo features inspirational young Londoners, leading educationalists, careers and well-being experts. Alongside the talks, Step Up Expo also features interactive ‘have a go’ workshops, plus music and comedy performances from the hottest young talent.

Step Up Expo is the place for teenagers to take practical next steps, with 100s of opportunities to sign up to courses, work experience, part-time jobs, mentorship programmes and jobs.

3-4 February 2023, London Olympia; stepupexpo.co.uk