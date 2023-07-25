Is STEP Energy Services Ltd.'s (TSE:STEP) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 35% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on STEP Energy Services' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for STEP Energy Services is:

32% = CA$105m ÷ CA$326m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.32 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

STEP Energy Services' Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

First thing first, we like that STEP Energy Services has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 18% which is quite remarkable. Probably as a result of this, STEP Energy Services was able to see a decent net income growth of 19% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared STEP Energy Services' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 19% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is STEP Energy Services fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is STEP Energy Services Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that STEP Energy Services doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with STEP Energy Services' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

