Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday, 11 July, said that If the Congress high command asks him to step down as chief minister, it will be so, news agency ANI quoted.

After a meet with the top leaders of the party at 10 Janpath in the national capital, Baghel informed that he is yet to meet KC Venugopala on Sunday. "I did not meet Madam (Sonia Gandhi), I met Priyanka ji (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra). I will meet our (state) in-charge (PL Punia) as well as KC Venugopal," he said.

The minister responded to speculation on the matter of assuming the chief ministerial post for two and a half years, "The high command instructed me to take the oath (as chief minister), so I took the oath. When they will say someone else will be the chief minister, then it will be so. Such agreements happen in a coalition government."

His meeting lasted over an hour, ANI reported.

Ahead of the crucial elections in Uttar Pradesh, Baghel stated, "If the high command gives me any responsibility for upcoming elections in UP, I will do it."

Also Read: Bhupesh Baghel Sends Mirror to Modi to Look Into His ‘Real Face’

Meanwhile, Congress in-charge Punia informed ANI that a switch of chief ministers is not a set formula.

"There is no such understanding or any formula. There is no point in such a formula as the Congress party has a three-fourth majority in Chhattisgarh. Such an agreement happens in coalition governments. Chhattisgarh is running with a three-fourth majority government," ANI quoted.

(With inputs from ANI)

. Read more on India by The Quint.'Will Step Down as Chhattisgarh CM if Required by High Command': Bhupesh Baghel'Good News for MP!' Scindia Announces 8 New Spicejet Flights . Read more on India by The Quint.