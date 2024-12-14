Who will step up for Barcelona with Hansi Flick suspended from the touchline?

With Hansi Flick receiving a two-match suspension in La Liga due to a red card during Barcelona’s match against Real Betis, the Catalan club now faces the challenge of playing without their head coach on the sidelines.

Flick will miss the upcoming league games against Leganes and Atletico Madrid, leaving fans curious about who will step into his shoes during this critical period.

According to a report by MARCA, Marcus Sorg will take charge of the team for these two matches.

These games are crucial as they will mark Barcelona’s final league fixtures of 2024, with the team’s leadership position in the standings on the line.

It must be noted that on Friday, the Appeal Committee confirmed the two-match ban issued by the Disciplinary Committee, dismissing Barcelona’s appeal.

As of now, the club has decided not to pursue the matter further, ensuring that Sorg will lead the team from the touchline this Sunday against Leganes at Montjuic.

Who is Marcus Sorg?

Marcus Sorg has previously worked with Hansi Flick. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Marcus Sorg, 58, is no stranger to stepping up in such situations. Before joining Barcelona, he gained extensive experience as an assistant coach with the German national team, working alongside some of the most prominent names in German football.

He served under Hansi Flick, Joachim Low and Horst Hrubesch. During his time with the German national setup, Sorg developed a strong working relationship and mutual understanding with Flick, which has carried over to their collaboration at Barcelona.

In addition to his assistant coaching roles, Sorg has an impressive managerial resume. He has previously worked as the head coach for clubs such as Stuttgarter Kickers II, FC Heidenheim, SSV Ulm, TSF Ditzingen, and SC Freiburg.

Moreover, he managed Bayern Munich’s U17 team and led Germany’s U19 squad to victory in the 2014 UEFA European Championship.

With this wealth of experience, Sorg is well-equipped to guide Barcelona through these two crucial fixtures, ensuring stability and continuity in Flick’s absence.