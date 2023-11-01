Step into another time in downtown Modesto with State Theatre’s new all-ages cocktail lounge

Downtown Modesto’s State Theatre has added another chapter, and a swanky one at that, to its already illustrious history.

Last week the 89-year-old theater launched Intermission, its new cocktail lounge and community gathering space, after about six months of work on the site at the corner of J and 13th streets. The opening completes the theater’s takeover of the half block to its west, which now includes the new lounge, its small screen theater The Jewel and the main theater.

The new project replaces a series of payday loan and check cashing businesses which had operated in some form at that corner since 1985. Now, instead of having bullet-proof glass and a panic room, the space has been transformed into a luxurious escape into the art deco era — an homage to the theater’s 1934 Christmas Day opening.

Intermission new cocktail lounge and community gathering space at the State Theatre in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

“We had an amazing interior designer come on to help us create something in the same art deco style as the State Theater in the 1930s,” said Executive Director Gabriela Guerrini. “It’s just gorgeous, you walk in here and you are transported in time.“

Modesto-based interior designer Nicki West created the 1,550-square-foot space’s lush look. Stepping inside Intermission feels like a step back to the golden age of cinema with its rich patterned wallpaper and comfortable leather chairs, soft velvet couches and custom decor touches. The resulting vibes — as the kids today say — are immaculate.

But the old-world extravagance is packed with modern-day conveniences. The room has full audio-visual capabilities, complete with a large screen and projection system. The space also connects inside to The Jewel lobby and State main lobby.

Intermission new cocktail lounge and community gathering space at the State Theatre in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

All those good looks aren’t just for show. Intermission is open to the public from 4 p.m. into the evening Thursday to Saturday and in the afternoon Sunday as an all-ages cocktail/mocktail lounge. Guests can choose from a number of signature drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, a full coffee menu and some small plate snacks.

In keeping with its movie theater theme, every order comes with a complimentary bowl of the State Theatre’s much-loved real butter movie popcorn. Other food options include different bruschettas (including mushroom and roasted pepper), house-made Chex mix and garlic dip with Modesto-based Alchemy Bread from $4 to $8 each.

Intermission offer small plates like mushroom bruschetta at the State Theatre in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

But while the drinks and snacks are tasty, the real treat with Intermission is the space itself. On your visits be sure to look for little custom touches inside including the State-branded cocktail caddy at the bar and reproductions of the theater’s iconic wall gazelles in the restroom.

Speaking of the walls, the space’s back wall features a striking mural of a woman in a flowing dress by local artist Sam Dominguez. I foresee many, many selfies in front of that artwork, and for good reason.

Besides positioning Intermission as a spot to stop before or after films, shows and dinner downtown, the room will be used for official State Theatre events, workshops and its new film school. The space also can be rented for private events.

Intermission at the State Theatre in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

After last Thursday’s grand opening, Intermission will host a formal ribbon cutting ceremony on site at 4 p.m. Nov. 7 with the Modesto Chamber of Commerce.

“Please come check it out, you are welcome to walk through and come in and just say hi,” Guerrini said. “We have an amazing staff ready and waiting to greet you.”

Intermission, at 1301 J St. in Modesto, is open from 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information call 209-527-4697 or visit thestate.org.