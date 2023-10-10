Step right up! Get all your 2023 NC State Fair questions answered here

Welcome to State Fair season.

The NC State Fair, held (almost) every October, is an important tradition for many North Carolina natives. Some have gone annually their whole lives, and their parents did the same.

But our area continues to see tremendous population growth, which means there are a lot of newcomers — and by extension, State Fair newbies — who may be unfamiliar with all of the delights and practical logistics of attending the fair.

Learn the basics and get familiar with the new stuff before heading to the fairgrounds this year.

You can get additional info about the fair at ncstatefair.org/2023/Visitor.

When is the NC State Fair? What are the hours?

The 2023 NC State Fair runs from Thursday, Oct. 12 to Sunday, Oct. 22.

The first day of the fair has a different schedule than all the days following. On Oct. 12, gates open at noon, as do exhibit halls and ticket booths.

Oct. 13-22, gates open 9 a.m. daily and either close at 11 p.m. or midnight.

Ticket booths and exhibit halls open at 9 a.m. as well, and depending on the day, they close either at 9:45, 10 or 11 p.m.

Adverse weather may cause shifts in the daily schedule.

How much do NC State Fair tickets cost?

Tickets can be purchased online at a discount until Oct. 12, and there are walk-up locations available from Sept. 12 to Oct. 12 to purchase tickets at this rate. Gate prices are a bit higher, beginning Oct. 13.

Adult (ages 13 to 64) : $10 through Oct. 13, or $13 at the gate beginning Oct. 13.

Military adult (ages 13 to 64) : $8, but they can only be bought at the gate after Oct. 12.

Youth (ages 6 to 12) : $5 through Oct. 12, $7 at the gate after that.

Child (ages 0 to 5) : Free.

Senior adult (ages 65+): $5 anytime.

Groups can buy discounted tickets. Group adult tickets are $8 each when bought in groups of 40 or more, while group youth tickets are $4 each when bought in groups of 40 or more.

(Details: ncstatefair.org/2023/Visitor/Tickets.htm)

Are there any NC State Fair ticket discounts?

Adult or youth groups of 40 or more can get ticket discounts (see above).

These passes must be purchased online by Oct. 12:

Dizzy Pass : $38 includes a FastTrack gate admission ticket and an unlimited ride wristband, only valid for one day during the 2023 State Fair.

Kegs & Corks Pass : $17 includes a FastTrack gate admissions ticket and an NC Public House Beer + Wine ticket, which provides two craft beer samples or three craft wine samples.

State Fair Flyer Package : $34 includes two FastTrack gate admission tickets and two round-trip State Fair flyer tickets, which are not valid for carnival rides.

State Fair SkyGazer: $14 includes one FastTrack gate admission ticket and a SkyGazer (Ferris wheel) ticket, which is not valid for carnival rides.

And there are a couple of days when some folks can get into the fair for free:

Senior Citizens’ Day (Oct. 17) : Seniors aged 65+ get free admission on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Bojangles biscuits and coffee will be served at 9 a.m. on the Dorton Arena Patio near the Waterfall.

Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day (Oct. 19): Bring six cans of food and get in free on Thursday, Oct. 19. Since Hunger Relief Day began at the State Fair in 1993, fairgoers have donated more than 5.8 million pounds of food to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

(Details: ncstatefair.org/2023/Visitor/Tickets.htm)

Are rides, games included with my NC State Fair ticket?

Rides and games require separate purchases.

Games are cash-only, and you purchase tickets for the rides.

You can also purchase wristbands for rides (except for the SkyGazer Ferris wheel and Flyer). Wristbands can be bought online through Oct. 12 for $30, or Oct. 13-22 for $40 (online or at the fair).

• For ride tickets: Visit the ticket plazas (neon green tents with stars on top) near Gates 7, 8 and 9 or in front of Dorton Arena.

Ticket plazas are open daily 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (minus Thursday OCt 12, when hours of operation differ slightly). Carnival ticket plazas, located in each Midway, will be open during Carnival operating hours.

The N.C. State Fair provides fun for all ages. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com@newsobser

How can I buy ride tickets for the NC State Fair?

You can purchase these tickets online (and at a discount) before the fair, or you can buy them in-person when you arrive for the fun.

• Ride ticket cards are new in 2023 and take the place of the ride ticket sheets the fair has used for years.

Now, tickets will be placed on a chipped card, which needs to be presented at each ride and automatically debited the ticket count for that ride. These cards will now carry over from year to year, letting you save unused tickets for next year’s fair.

Ride ticket cards are $10 for 18 ride tickets bought online by Oct. 12, then they’re $1 per ticket at Ride Ticket Plazas (or $18 for 18 bought online) Oct. 13 and beyond.

When the fair begins, ride ticket cards will be available online and in person at Ride Ticket Plazas. (More on those below.)

• Ride wristbands are $30 per wristband when bought online by Oct. 12, then they’re $40 per wristband Oct. 13 and beyond, whether purchasing online or at carnival booths in person. Wristbands are valid only for one day during the Fair.

To redeem your ride ticket cards and unlimited ticket wristbands at the Fair, head to the Ride Redemption Plazas. These tents are neon green with stars on them. The Ride Redemption Plazas are located near Gates 7, 8 and 9 or in front of Dorton Arena. They’ll be open Thursday, Oct. 13 from 12 to 10 p.m., then daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

(Details: ncstatefair.org/2023/Visitor/Tickets.htm)

What’s the NC State Fair lunch pass?

Take your lunch break at the State Fair without paying for admission. (Well, kind of.)

The lunch pass program is a weekday program between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Pay $10 cash for a lunch pass, stay for a short while and get your $10 back when you head back to work.

Here’s how the program works:

You can only enter through Gate 1 or Gate 9 for the lunch pass program.

The program is only operational for two hours (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) on weekdays.

You can only purchase a lunch pass in cash. Credit cards and checks will not be accepted.

You must exit through the same gate you entered, and you must return your lunch pass card.

If you leave the fair after 1:30 p.m., you forfeit your $10.

The program is only for adult admission.

Food is not included with the purchase of the lunch card. Food is a separate purchase.

(Details: ncstatefair.org/2023/Visitor/Tickets.htm)

Opening day visitors to the NC State fair look up at a balloon animal maker on stilts on the midway in Raleigh, Thursday, October 15, 2015. Chuck Liddy/File photo

Can you pay for food at the NC State Fair with a card, or is it cash only?

Many vendors take credit cards, but some only take cash. There are ATMs on the fairgrounds.

If you only brought a card, or if you only brought cash, there would be plenty of food options.

A tip: Having some cash on hand is always smart, because when the fair gets busy, the wireless network tends to slow down, Overton said. ATM lines can get long too.

Can I park for free at the NC State Fair?

Yes. There are a number of parking lots that let you park for free, and some have a shuttle that will take you to the fairgrounds.

Here are the free parking lots:

Dogwood Lot

Cardinal Lot

Carter-Finley Stadium and PNC Arena

Handicap Lot (on State Fair property)

Note: There may be exceptions if events are scheduled at Carter-Finley or PNC Arena.

There are also free off-site parking lots with a free shuttle service to the fairgrounds:

Park at the corner of Edwards Mill and Reedy Creek. Shuttle pick-up and drop-off will be across from Gate 9 on Trinity Road.

Park off Hwy 54/Chapel Hill Road just past I-40 Exit 290. Shuttle pick-up and drop-off will be across from Gate 7 on Youth Center Drive.

(Details: ncstatefair.org/2023/Visitor/GetToFair.htm)

Can I take free shuttles to the NC State Fair?

The fair will offer several park-and-ride shuttle options from off-site parking lots to entry gates at the fair.

Shuttles will be offered to and from these lots, which will also have handicap-accessible shuttles available.

Dogwood Lot

The shuttle drops visitors off at Gate 9 of the fair.

The address is 4501 Reedy Creek Rd. in Raleigh.

Cardinal Lot

The shuttle drops visitors off at Gate 7 of the fair.

The address is 5766 Chapel Hill Road Rd.

Both lot hours are from 9 a.m. until one hour after gates close each day. (Hours slightly differ on Thursday Oct. 12.)

Shuttles will not be offered at Carter-Finley Stadium or PNC Arena. Remember, there may be exceptions to daily free parking at these lots if there are events scheduled at these two sporting arenas.

(Details: ncstatefair.org/2023/Visitor/GetToFair.htm)

Can I pay for parking to be closer to the fairgrounds?

Yes.

Neighborhoods near the fairgrounds often convert parts of their property to small parking lots during the fair.

While this is an option for attendees, it is not controlled by the fair.

(Details: ncstatefair.org/2023/Visitor/GetToFair.htm)

Sloane Hinnant, 4, of Wilson, N.C. walks her lamb, Mr. Isabelle, into the exposition center for the Junior Market Lamb Showmanship Champion contest Thursday, October 15, 2015 at the NC State Fair in Raleigh, N.C. Jill Knight/File photo

Can I take a GoTriangle bus to the State Fair?

No. GoRaleigh will not offer State Fair Park & Ride sites this year, said spokesperson Andrea Epstein.

Fairgoers may remember that GoRaleigh has offered shuttle service to the fair in previous years using its buses. They ran along Hillsborough Street from downtown, and from Cary, Garner and north Raleigh, The N&O previously reported.

The routes were special to the fair, operating separately from the transportation service’s fixed routes.

What are the NC State Fair theme days?

There are four theme days this year:

• accessABILITY Day: Sunday, Oct. 15. There are multiple all-day activities aimed at fair attendees with physical and/or developmental disabilities. Festivities run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. though some features, like the “Chill Out Zone” with an option for noise canceling headphones, will be available all day. (Note: Rentals of scooters and wheelchairs are available at several gates, but offered on a first come, first served basis. No reservations accepted.)

• Senior Citizens’ Day: Tuesday, Oct. 17. Seniors aged 65+ get into the fair for free. Accessible parking is available on a first come, first served basis outside Gate 10.

• Military Appreciation Day: Wednesday, Oct. 18. Military members get daily discounts to the Fair, which can only be purchased at the gate. A parade will begin at 10 a.m. on the fairgrounds.

• Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day: Thursday, Oct. 19. Anyone who brings six cans of food can get into the fair for free.

(Details: ncstatefair.org/2023/Visitor/GetToFair.htm)

When are the fireworks at the NC State Fair?

Nightly. Attendees can enjoy a firework show every evening at 9:45 p.m. over the Heritage Circle Pond.

How can I see live music at the NC State Fair?

The Homegrown Music Fest has two stages with about 50 different performers throughout the fair. All musical acts are from North Carolina, assistant communications director Heather Overton said.

You should listen to the NC State Fair’s musical artists before your visit with The News & Observer’s “Listen Local” playlist on Spotify.

▪ The Heritage Stage, near the Village of Yesteryear, primarily features bluegrass music.

▪ The Waterfall Stage, outside Dorton Arena, has a mix of everything: rock, hip hop, Latin, blues, jazz, country and more.

Check out the daily schedule to find out which band will be performing (plus when and where) each day of the fair.

(Details: ncstatefair.org/2023/Attractions/HomegrownMusic.htm)

What kinds of competitions are held at the NC State Fair?

There will be horse shows, livestock competitions and more.

For the full list of competitions, visit ncstatefair.org/2023/Competitions.

What are the cooking competitions at the NC State Fair?

The NC State Fair Home Chef challenge is a special cooking contest that runs throughout the fair. All contests will be held in the North Lobby of Dorton Arena.

The contest kicks off with the Slam Dunk Sliders Challenge on Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. Other challenges include the Down Home Dessert: Banana Pudding Challenge, Luscious Layer Cake Challenge and Not Your Mama’s Sausage Balls Challenge.

For dates and times of each Home Chef Challenge, visit ncstatefair.org/2023/Competitions.

What kinds of rides are at the NC State Fair?

There are dozens of rides at the NC State Fair. There are children’s rides with maximum height requirements, thrill rides with minimum height requirements, rides for shorter riders to enjoy with a taller adult and rides that provide immersive experiences.

There are four new rides added this year, among the familiar favorites on the Midway.

All rides require tickets (or an unlimited daily wristband).

This year, tickets will be presented as reloadable cards that can be carried over into next year.

Chris Rodebaugh of Lewisburg, West Virginia, embraces his prize winning pumpkin, which weighed in at 1461 pounds, following the weigh-off for the giant pumpkin contest on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Expo Center for the 2022 N.C. State Fair in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Are there hotels close to the NC State Fair?

Yes, and you can reserve rooms at discounted rates. Get hotel block information at ncstatefair.org/2023/Visitor.

Hampton Inn Raleigh - Cary

201 Ashville Avenue, Cary, NC 27518

(919) 859-5559

raleighcary.hamptoninn.com

For Group Blocks 5+ rooms contact, the Sales Office at (919) 859-9758

\u0009

Homewood Suites

5400 Homewood Banks Drive, Raleigh, NC 27612

(919) 785-1131

marriott.com/hotels/travel/rducy-courtyard-raleigh-crabtree-valley

Courtyard Raleigh Crabtree

3908 Arrow Drive, Raleigh, NC 27612

(919) 782-6868

marriott.com/hotels/travel/rducy-courtyard-raleigh-crabtree-valley

Residence Inn Raleigh Crabtree Valley

2200 Summit Park Lane, Raleigh, NC 27612

(919) 279-3000

marriott.com/hotels/travel/rduee-residence-inn-raleigh-crabtree-valley

\u0009

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Raleigh Crabtree

2201 Summit Park Lane, Raleigh, NC 27612

(919) 785-1131

marriott.com/hotels/travel/rduct-fairfield-inn-and-suites-raleigh-crabtree-valley

Hyatt Place - Raleigh West

710 Corporate Center Drive, Raleigh, NC, 27607

(919) 233-2205

Holiday Inn Express & Suites SW

3741 Thistledown Dr. Raleigh, NC 27606

(919) 854-0001

Courtyard Cary Crossroads

5730 Dillard Drive, Cary, NC 27511

(919) 297-2555

Best Western Cary Plus

1722 Walnut Street, Cary, NC

(919) 481-1200

Use promo code FAIR

What is the Village of Yesteryear?

The Village of Yesteryear is an area set aside for artisans who preserve skills and crafts from past generations. Their slogan: “Preserving art of the past for generations of the future.”

Crafters include glass blowers, jewelers, painters, basket weavers, potters and sculptors, wood carvers and much more. More than 75 artists and crafters are featured.

“A majority of the crafters in the Village of Yesteryear are from North Carolina,” Overton said. “We take pride in showcasing the best of NC at the fair and do our best to highlight local businesses.”

The Village of Yesteryear is located near the Heritage Church and Folk Festival, close to the Midway. It’s most easily accessible by Gates 6, 7 or 8.

(Note: On the other side of the fairgrounds — on the Hillsborough Street side behind Dorton Arena — the North Carolina Pottery Tent features pottery for sale made only by potters from the state.)

(Details: villageofyesteryear.org)

Are dogs, pets allowed at the NC State Fair?

Pets are not allowed at the fair, but service dogs are welcome.

Can I buy alcohol at the NC State Fair?

Yes. North Carolina craft beer and wine are sold at the NC Public House, located on the south side of Dorton Arena.

There’s a limit of one Beer+Wine ticket per person per visit to the Public House. One Beer+Wine ticket, which costs $10, provides you with a choice of two servings of wine (3 oz. each), beer or cider (both 8 oz. each).

A Kegs & Corks Pass, which can be bought for $17 online ahead of the fair, provides one Beer+Wine ticket and one FastTrack gate admission ticket.

IDs will be checked at the door. Patrons under 21 can enter the indoor soda commons and the picnic area around the building, but they cannot enter the area where alcohol is served.

▪ The State Fair is hosting an NC Beer Night on Friday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. This evening will feature special beers from NC craft breweries and educational brewing opportunities for patrons.

Note: You may bring your own food into the State Fair, but alcohol is prohibited.

(Details: ncstatefair.org/2023/Attractions)

Can I rent wheelchairs, strollers at the NC State Fair?

Yes. You can rent scooters, wheelchairs and strollers at the fair, but they cannot be reserved in advance.

Prices and details:

Electric scooters are $60.

Wheelchairs are $20 and available in medium and large sizes.

Children’s transport devices are $20. Strollers are available in single and double capacity. CuddleCars are only available in single capacity.

This year, reservations will not be accepted in advance. Instead, patrons can visit tents located around the fairground to pick up and/or drop off equipment. Devices will be issued in a first come, first served capacity.

These will be located inside ticket booths at Gates 1, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

(Note: The handicapped parking lot is located near Gate 10.)

Patrons must give another item as collateral — such as car keys, a photo ID or a cash security deposit — when reserving an item. The collateral will be returned to the customer upon rental drop-off.

Attendees may also bring their own wheelchair, scooter, stroller or child’s wagon. Golf carts are prohibited.

(Details: mobilityconceptsllc.com/north-carolina-state-fair)

How accessible is the NC State Fair?

Buildings: All modern buildings at the Fairgrounds have been modified to standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act. There are some historical buildings in Heritage Circle that are not up to ADA standards.

Bathrooms: There are changing tables in all bathrooms.

Universal changing tables are in the Scott Building and the Agri Supply Exposition Center.

Family restrooms are in the Martin Building and Agri Supply Exposition Center.

Mothers’ rooms are in the Scott and Martin buildings and the Agri Supply Exposition Center.

Parking: Accessible parking is available near Gate 10.

Visitors with handicap permits should park in the paved parking lot at the corner of Blue Ridge Road and Trinity Road, near Gate 10 of the Fairgrounds. There are more than 100 parking spaces designated for use by visitors with disabilities in this lot, but a valid handicap permit is required. Visitors can access the Fair through Gates 9 and 10.

AccessABILITY Day will be held on Sunday, Oct. 15.

From 9 .m. to 1 p.m. this special event will include:

Rides and games will operate with no lights or music playing.

Vendors will operate with no lights or music at their booths.

Music stages will only play acoustic sets with light amplification.

The public address system will only be used for lost visitor announcements.

Throughout the whole day:

An indoor “Chill Out Zone” will have tables and chairs, low lighting and soft music.

Adult changing stations will be added to existing family restrooms.

Noise canceling headphones will be available for checkout in the “Chill Out Zone.”

Inclusive and/or adaptive “on the spot” competitions will be held.

(Details: ncstatefair.org/2023/Visitor/Accessibility.htm)

What is the NC State Fair’s bag policy?

Clear bags are strongly encouraged.

Here’s what the fair’s website says:

In an effort to improve fairgoer safety and efficiency of entry into the N.C. State Fair, a modified clear bag policy will be in place in 2023. This policy is only in effect for the N.C. State Fair in October and does not extend to additional events held at the N.C. State Fairgrounds.

The N.C. State Fair will operate two security checkpoints at each gate. Those fairgoers who bring a clear bag will go through a much quicker inspection, while those with an opaque bag will go through our bag search line. In an effort to get you into the fun as quickly as possible, please bring your items in a clear bag. There is no size limit to the clear bag being accepted.

Outside food and drink, water bottles, diaper bags with baby/toddler supplies and medications are allowed.

Alcoholic beverages, drugs, firearms, knives, brass knuckles, batons and/or weapons of any type are not allowed.

(Details: ncstatefair.org/2023/Visitor)

Can I bring my own food to the NC State Fair?

Yes, outside food and drink are allowed, with the exception of alcohol. All bags are subject to a search policy, the fair says.