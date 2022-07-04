Stents: Technologies and Global Markets 2022-2027: Greater Incidence of Non-Communicable/Chronic Diseases Fueling Growth

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stents: Technologies and Global Markets 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for stents is estimated to increase from $7.8 billion in 2022 to $9.7 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2022 through 2027.

The global market for stents by vascular therapeutic application is estimated to increase from $7.1 billion in 2022 to $8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2022 through 2027.

The global market for stents by nonvascular therapeutic application is estimated to increase from $760.4 million in 2022 to $970.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2022 through 2027.

The global stents market is growing at a slow to moderate rate, with different devices on different swings. The peripheral vascular stents are on an upswing and are expected to see a high growth rate worldwide. U.S., Europe, and Japan are among the largest regions in terms of stents market share. These markets are reaching a point of saturation, where opportunity is focusing not on market penetration but rather on the opportunity to replace or shift to the newest generation of stents technology.

Report Scope

  • An up-to-date review of the global markets for stents and associated medical device technologies

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue sales data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Evaluation and forecast of the global stents market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, therapeutic application, and geographic region

  • Identification of promising new products (stents) and technologies that are still in development and assess the probability of their successful commercialization over the next few years

  • In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors influencing the progress of the global stents marketplace

  • Discussion of the regulatory structure for medical stents, pricing and reimbursement structure, marketed and pipeline products, and major developments influencing the medical devices industry

  • Insight into recent industry structure, the competitive landscape for major types of stents manufacturers, ongoing research activities and their clinical trials

  • Key merger and acquisition deals, product approvals/launches, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within the MedTech industry

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Regulatory Structure

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Overview

  • Vascular

  • Coronary

  • Peripheral Vascular

  • Nonvascular

  • Ureteral

  • Gastrointestinal

  • Biliary and Pancreatic

  • Tracheobronchial/Pulmonary

  • Global Market for Stents, by Therapeutic Application

  • Global Market for Vascular Stents, by Therapeutic Application

  • Global Market for Coronary Stents

  • Global Market for Peripheral Vascular Stents, by Therapeutic Application

  • Global Market for Nonvascular Stents, by Therapeutic Application

  • Ureteral Stents

  • Gastrointestinal Stents

  • Biliary and Pancreatic Stents

  • Tracheobronchial/Pulmonary Stents

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

  • Overview

  • Stent Material

  • Bare-Metal Stent (BMS)

  • Drug-Eluting Stents (DES)

  • Drugs Used in DES

  • Polymer-Based DES

  • Polymer-Free DES (PF-DES)

  • Biodegradable/Bioabsorbable Stents (BDS)

  • Technological Advantages of BDS

  • Technological Disadvantages of BDS

  • Other Stents

  • Covered Stents

  • Plastic, Hybrid Material, and Silicone Stents

  • Global Market for Stents, by Stent Type

  • Market Analysis

  • Market Revenue

  • Global Market for Vascular Stents, by Stent Type

  • Market Analysis

  • Market Revenue

  • Global Market for Coronary Stents, by Stent Type

  • Global Market for Peripheral Vascular Stents, by Stent Type

  • Global Market for Nonvascular Stents, by Stent Type

  • Market Analysis

  • Market Revenue

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

    • Favorable Global Demographics and Aging Population

    • Greater Incidence of Non-Communicable/Chronic Diseases

    • Continuous Product and Technology Developments

  • Other Drivers

  • Market Restraints

    • Alternative Technologies

    • Decline in Average Selling Prices

    • Stringent Regulatory Environment

    • Coverage and Reimbursement Issues

  • Other Restraints

  • Market Trends

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

  • Overview

  • Key Stent Manufacturers' Offerings, by Application Types

  • Global Company Ranking

  • Coronary Stents

  • Peripheral Vascular Stents

  • Nonvascular Stents

  • Recent Industry Activities

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • B. Braun Melsungen Ag

  • Becton, Dickinson And Co.

  • Biosensors International

  • Biotronik Se & Co. Kg

  • Boston Scientific Corp.

  • Cook Medical Llc

  • Cordis Corp.

  • Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Terumo Corp.

  • W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3buqzj

