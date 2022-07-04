Stents: Technologies and Global Markets 2022-2027: Greater Incidence of Non-Communicable/Chronic Diseases Fueling Growth
Global Stents Market
Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stents: Technologies and Global Markets 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for stents is estimated to increase from $7.8 billion in 2022 to $9.7 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2022 through 2027.
The global market for stents by vascular therapeutic application is estimated to increase from $7.1 billion in 2022 to $8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2022 through 2027.
The global market for stents by nonvascular therapeutic application is estimated to increase from $760.4 million in 2022 to $970.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2022 through 2027.
The global stents market is growing at a slow to moderate rate, with different devices on different swings. The peripheral vascular stents are on an upswing and are expected to see a high growth rate worldwide. U.S., Europe, and Japan are among the largest regions in terms of stents market share. These markets are reaching a point of saturation, where opportunity is focusing not on market penetration but rather on the opportunity to replace or shift to the newest generation of stents technology.
Report Scope
An up-to-date review of the global markets for stents and associated medical device technologies
Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue sales data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Evaluation and forecast of the global stents market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, therapeutic application, and geographic region
Identification of promising new products (stents) and technologies that are still in development and assess the probability of their successful commercialization over the next few years
In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors influencing the progress of the global stents marketplace
Discussion of the regulatory structure for medical stents, pricing and reimbursement structure, marketed and pipeline products, and major developments influencing the medical devices industry
Insight into recent industry structure, the competitive landscape for major types of stents manufacturers, ongoing research activities and their clinical trials
Key merger and acquisition deals, product approvals/launches, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within the MedTech industry
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Regulatory Structure
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Overview
Vascular
Coronary
Peripheral Vascular
Nonvascular
Ureteral
Gastrointestinal
Biliary and Pancreatic
Tracheobronchial/Pulmonary
Global Market for Stents, by Therapeutic Application
Global Market for Vascular Stents, by Therapeutic Application
Global Market for Coronary Stents
Global Market for Peripheral Vascular Stents, by Therapeutic Application
Global Market for Nonvascular Stents, by Therapeutic Application
Ureteral Stents
Gastrointestinal Stents
Biliary and Pancreatic Stents
Tracheobronchial/Pulmonary Stents
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Overview
Stent Material
Bare-Metal Stent (BMS)
Drug-Eluting Stents (DES)
Drugs Used in DES
Polymer-Based DES
Polymer-Free DES (PF-DES)
Biodegradable/Bioabsorbable Stents (BDS)
Technological Advantages of BDS
Technological Disadvantages of BDS
Other Stents
Covered Stents
Plastic, Hybrid Material, and Silicone Stents
Global Market for Stents, by Stent Type
Market Analysis
Market Revenue
Global Market for Vascular Stents, by Stent Type
Market Analysis
Market Revenue
Global Market for Coronary Stents, by Stent Type
Global Market for Peripheral Vascular Stents, by Stent Type
Global Market for Nonvascular Stents, by Stent Type
Market Analysis
Market Revenue
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Favorable Global Demographics and Aging Population
Greater Incidence of Non-Communicable/Chronic Diseases
Continuous Product and Technology Developments
Other Drivers
Market Restraints
Alternative Technologies
Decline in Average Selling Prices
Stringent Regulatory Environment
Coverage and Reimbursement Issues
Other Restraints
Market Trends
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
Overview
Key Stent Manufacturers' Offerings, by Application Types
Global Company Ranking
Coronary Stents
Peripheral Vascular Stents
Nonvascular Stents
Recent Industry Activities
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
Abbott Laboratories
B. Braun Melsungen Ag
Becton, Dickinson And Co.
Biosensors International
Biotronik Se & Co. Kg
Boston Scientific Corp.
Cook Medical Llc
Cordis Corp.
Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
Medtronic Plc
Terumo Corp.
W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3buqzj
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900