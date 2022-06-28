The stem cell assays market is projected to reach USD 4.5 Billion by 2027 from USD 1.9 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 17.7%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The growth of the market is projected to be driven by collaborations and agreements among market players for stem cell assay products & services, launch of new stem cell analysis systems such as flow cytometers and increase in R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The viability/cytotoxicity assays accounted for the largest share of the type segment in the stem cell assays market in 2021.

Cell viability assays help to determine the number of live and dead cells in a culture medium.The viability/cytotoxicity assays includes various types such as tetrazolium reduction assays, resazurin cell viability assays, calcein-AM cell viability assays, and other viability/cytotoxicity assays.



The cell viability/cytotoxicity market is likely to be driven by rise R&D spending on stem cell research, increase in demand for stem cell assays in drug discovery and development of new stem cell therapies..



The adult stem cells segment accounted for the largest share of the cell type segment in the stem cell assays market in 2021.

The adult stem cells account for the largest share of the stem cell assays market.The adult stem cells include mesenchymal stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, hematopoietic stem cells, umbilical cord stem cells, and neural stem cells.



The growth of adult stems cells segment is driven by increasing usage of adult stem cells in regenerative medicine and development of advanced therapies.

Key players in the stem cell assays market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), PerkinElmer (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Promega Corporation (US), Cell Biolabs (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Charles River Laboratories (US), HemoGenix Inc. (US), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Creative Bioarray (US), AAT Bioquest, Inc. (US), BPS Bioscience, Inc. (US), Enzo Biochem (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Biotium (US), Geno Technology (US), Abcam plc (UK), and ReachBio Research Labs (US).



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the stem cell assays market

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market, owing to rising prevalence of cancer & other diseases, increasing R&D spending on biopharmaceutical projects and focus on developing stem cell based therapies. In this region, China and Japan are the largest markets.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side - 20%

• By Designation: Managers- 45%, CXOs and Director level - 30%, and Executives - 25%

• By Region: North America -20%, Europe -10%, Asia-Pacific -55%, RoW -15%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Danaher (US)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

• PerkinElmer (US)

• Agilent Technologies (US)

• Promega Corporation (US)

• Cell Biolabs (US)

• Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

• STEMCELL Technologies (Canada)

• Bio-Techne Corporation (US)

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

• Charles River Laboratories (US)

• HemoGenix Inc. (US)

• Lonza Group (Switzerland)

• Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

• Creative Bioarray (US)

• AAT Bioquest, Inc. (US)

• BPS Bioscience, Inc. (US)

• Enzo Biochem (US)

• PromoCell GmbH (Germany)

• Biotium (US)

• Geno Technology (US)

• Abcam plc (UK)

• ReachBio Research Labs (US).



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the stem cell assays market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the product, functionality, formulation and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall stem cell assays market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities.

