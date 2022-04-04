Stem Cell Assay Market | Viability/Cytotoxicity Assay Segment Estimated to Account for the Largest Share - Here's Why - MDC Research

The prominent players in the global Stem Cell Assay market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, GE Healthcare, Merck, Cell BioLabs, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, PerkinElmer and Promega Corporation among others.

Pune, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem cells refer to the undifferentiated biological cells that differentiate into specialized cells and divide to produce more stem cells. They are found in multicellular organisms and are of two type’s mainly embryonic stem cells and adult stem cells. These cells are present in areas in the body such as bone marrow, adipose tissue, and blood. Stem cells are also taken from umbilical cord blood. The stem cell population in the body is maintained through two processes, which include obligatory asymmetric replication and stochastic differentiation. Stem cells play an important role in the natural healing process of the body and introduction of stem cells has shown positive results in the treatment of many diseases such as cancer. The significance of stem cell assays lies in the fact that they are used for various processes such as viability or cytotoxicity studying, isolation and purification of stem cells, cell identification, cell proliferation, and cell differentiation for research purposes. In the case of stem cell transplant, initially, the embryonic stem cells are specialized into necessary adult cell type. Then, these cells are used to replace the tissue that is damaged due to any disease or injury.

The growth of the stem cell assays market corresponds with that of the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, as these form significant end users for stem cell research products. The continuation of this trend the growth of the end-user base has compelled a number of companies to launch new products and invest in stem cell-based therapies. The growing incidence of cancer is increasing across the globe due to the rise in the aging population and changing lifestyle habits. This in turn, is accelerating the demand for anticancer drugs and therapies globally. The growing prevalence of various diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases and the potential of stem cell therapy in the management of these diseases is projected to boost the growth of the Stem Cell Assay Market. Stem cell transplant replaces the neurons damaged by spinal cord injury, Alzheimer’s disease, and stroke. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the Stem Cell Assay Market.


The development in embryonic & adult stem cell assay will be beneficial to the global market. The increasing adoption of stem cell therapies has significantly helped the market to grow substantially. The continuously increasing healthcare expenditure and funding by several governments and private players in the field of stem cell research have boosted the market. Moreover, technological advancement in the instruments has driven the demand for stem cell assays in the market. Emergence of microfluidics in stem cell research, high growth potential of single stem cell analysis sequencing, and untapped potential in emerging markets offer favourable growth opportunities.

The Global Stem Cell Assay Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Cell types, Application, Assay, and region. Based on product market is segmented into Instruments, Reagents and kits. The instruments segment accounted for the largest share of global Stem Cell Assay Market. Some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment include ongoing technological innovations in stem cell instruments and the rising number of stem cell research activities.

Based on cell types market is divided into Adult Stem Cells (Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Neural Stem Cells, Hematopoietic Stem Cells, and Umbilical Cord Stem Cells) and Human Embryonic Stem Cells. By application, the market is segmented into regenerative medicine and therapy development, drug discovery and development, and clinical research. The regenerative medicine and therapy development segment accounted for the largest share of the global Stem Cell Assay market. The increasing demand for stem cells in the development of various types of cell therapies and growing regenerative medicine industry across the world are factors driving this market segment.

Based on Assay, The market is segmented into Cell Identification Assays, Viability Assays, Apoptosis Assays, Isolation & Purification Assays, and Others. The viability segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period. The factors that can be attributed to the widespread use of viability assays in stem cell research activities. Based, on the end user the market is divided into Government research institutes, Private Research Institutes and Industry Research.

Regional Analysis

Stem cell assay market is regionally segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America followed by Europe had the biggest market for Stem cell based assays. In North America the large share of the geographical segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and improved life sciences, research infrastructure and increasing funds for R&D in that region.

The European market is not far behind North America and is projected to show promising growth in the upcoming period. Factors such as increasing consciousness regarding cell based assays and increased adoption of R&D activities is propelling the markets growth rate.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow in the upcoming years. Growth in Asia-Pacific is due to rising infrastructural developments, growing funds in R&D by various public and private organizations is enhancing the market. The growing no. of Cancer cases, rising toxicity for examination and drug identification are escalating the stem cell assays market.


COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products/Services Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)*

  1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

  2. GE Healthcare

  3. Bio-Rad Laboratories

  4. Perkin Elmer

  5. Miltenyi Biotec

  6. Agilent Technologies

  7. Promega Corporation

  8. Merck

  9. Cell Biolabs

  10. Hemogenix

Recent Developments

GE Healthcare inaugurated a new testing centre to enhance its research and manufacturing capabilities.

Danaher Company launched ClearLLAb 10C systems for flow cytometry labs.

PerkinElmer completed acquisition of Cisbio Bioassays.


