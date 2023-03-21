Stem Cell Assay Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the stem cell assay market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck Group, Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Promega Biotechnology Company, Cell Biolabs, Miltenyi Biotec, STEMCELL Technologies, Bio-Techne Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

New York, March 21, 2023
, Hemogenix Inc., Lonza Group AG, Takara Bio Inc., Creative Bioarray, AAT Bioquest Inc., BPS Bioscience Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., PromoCell, Biotium, Geno Technology, Abcam plc, and ReachBio Research Labs.

The global stem cell assay market grew from $1.57 billion in 2022 to $1.89 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The stem cell assay market is expected to grow to $4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.6%.

The stem cell assay market consists of sales of tetrazolium reduction assays, resazurin cell viability assays, calcein-AM cell viability assays, proliferation assays, differentiation assays, function assays, caspase assays and annexin v and cell permeability assays.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Stem cells refer to cells, which have the rare capacity to renew themselves and develop into specialized cell types.They act like building blocks of all living things.

The stem cell assay is developed for studying human stem cell growth to analyze the biological activities of stem cells in a controlled environment.

North America was the largest region in the stem cell assay market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the stem cell assay market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of stem cell assays market are cell viability and toxicity assays, cell apoptosis assays, cell function assays, cell identification assays, isolation and purification assays, cell differentiation assays, and others.Cell viability and cell toxicity assays are used to assess the physical and physiological well-being of cells in response to extracellular stimuli, chemical agents, medicinal treatments, or other situations, as well as when deciding on the best conditions for cell culture growth.

The different products include instruments and detection kit that are used in several applications such as regenerative medicine and therapy development, drug discovery and development, and clinical research. The various end users are government research institutes, private research institutes, industry research.

The high prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the stem cell assay market going forward.Chronic disease refers to an ailment or illness that often lasts for three months or longer and has the potential to develop worse over time.

Stem cells have the potential to treat a wide range of diseases including chronic diseases.They help in the development of new antibodies and specialized cells that help to cure chronic diseases such as cancer.

For instance, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, an independent statuary agency of the Australian government, in 2021, nearly 46.6% of Australians of all ages had one or more chronic diseases, and nearly one in five that is 20.7% had two or more chronic diseases. Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the stem cell assay market.

Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the stem cell assay market.Major companies operating in the stem cell assay market are introducing new products to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in May 2022, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a US-based healthcare company launched the AQUOS STEM System that helps to develop hematopoietic stem cells. This system helps to reduce hands-on time by 95% using an automated modular approach, error-prone processes are cut back by 87.5%, and turnaround times are shortened. The system runs on the AQUIOS CL Flow Cytometer that combines sample preparation and analysis in one compact platform.

In July 2022, Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics Inc., a US-based manufacturer of human-induced pluripotent stem cell technologies partnered with PhenoVista Biosciences. This partnership will help drug discovery researchers to access services for high content screening imaging using iPSC-derived differentiated cells to help in the drug discovery process. PhenoVista Biosciences is a US-based company that provides imaging-based phenotypic assay services for drug discovery using induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSCs) in screening.

The countries covered in the stem cell assay market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The stem cell assay market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides stem cell assay market statistics, including stem cell assay industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an stem cell assay market share, detailed stem cell assay market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the stem cell assay industry. This stem cell assay market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
