STEM careers: What is it like to be an ecologist for a conservation charity - and how do you get that job?
Mollie Gupta, 26, is forest commodities manager at conservation charity WWF UK. She studied chemistry, biology, English language and psychology at A-level, and then took a BSc in zoology, biology/biological sciences at Imperial College London, followed by a masters in ecology, evolution and conservation. Here she tells us about what she does in her job, and how she got it.
Tell us about your job at WWF UK?
“My area is palm oil and soy and looking at how we can grow those food ingredients in a way that doesn’t involve deforestation, or the conversion of other kinds of natural habitat. My role is informed by science, but it’s more of a project management role.
“I’m part of the technical team. Our job is to understand the supply chain for palm oil from Indonesia to the UK, for instance, and the process the palm oil needs to go through to end up in your chocolate bar.
What do you do on a typical day?
“I do things like identify what kind of research WWF UK might need to commission to help provide the evidence to convince government, companies and consumers that we need to source our food in a way that’s more sustainable.
“I also collaborate with UK supermarkets, catering companies and food manufacturers to help them think about how they can improve their sustainability and responsible sourcing policies.”
Do you like your job?
“I really enjoy it because it’s at the interface between the scientific research and what is happening in industry and affecting where we source our food from — it’s how we’re all connected.
Do you get to visit the places where palm oil and soy is grown?
“I work in the UK but WWF has a huge network of offices around the world and a lot of my job is also speaking to colleagues, for example in Malaysia or Indonesia, to find out what challenges they’re experiencing and figure out how we might be able to help from the UK.
“We’re an environmental organisation so we’re very strict about when it’s necessary to fly abroad but I’ve been to Thailand to understand what the Thai palm oil market is like.”
This is your first job after university — tell us how you landed it?
“I was back living with my parents at the time and, probably like most graduates, was applying for job after job. I saw the one at WWF and thought: ‘Maybe that’s where I can be in five years.’
“I was talking to my family about it and they said: ‘Why don’t you just apply and see what happens?’ It became clear at interview that I did have the experience and technical background that I needed.”
What advice do you have for other people considering this career?
“Just be brave. Don’t let the way that things are normally run stop you thinking: ‘How can I get around this and find a way to fulfil my interest?’
“When I saw the list of potential masters’ research projects, I remember thinking ‘None of these really speak to me, so what do I do now?’
“I spoke to a supervisor I admired and said: ‘I really like your work, is there anything we can do together?’ From there I ended up doing a project in Brazil, looking at how different conservation projects can help to reduce social inequality, which I really enjoyed.”
About the STEM Project
The Future London STEM Project highlights the impact of science, technology, engineering and maths on the world. This project is supported financially by Huawei, who share our aim to make STEM subjects accessible and exciting for all. Our journalism remains independent. This project is part of the Evening Standard’s Future London initiative, which looks for solutions to some of the biggest issues facing the capital.
