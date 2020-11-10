STEM Careers: What does a web engineer do and how can I become one?

Winsome Yuen, 23, works as a web engineer for Spotify. As part of the Future London STEM Project for young people, which looks at how science, technology, engineering and maths impact the world, we asked her to tell us more about her job, what a web engineer does, and how she became one.

After studying ICT, biology and chemistry at A-level, Winsome completed a degree in computer science at Queen Mary University London. While studying for her degree, she did an internship at a company called Kodama as a web developer , during which she helped to redesign and rebrand a website. She also did a four-month internship at Spotify before landing her full-time job.

Can you tell us what you learned during your Spotify internship?

“Starting an internship can be scary but I felt like everyone knew that I was new, so they were really eager to help. After about a week I was given a task, [part of] work they were doing that was contributing to the Spotify website. Their attitude was ‘It doesn’t matter if you don’t know, give it a try’.

“I did research, and it built up my confidence to ask for help. After that my team leader helped find tasks that were most suited to me. After a month I just decided to become more proactive and start picking my own tasks — just to go for it and ask for help if I needed it.”

Your internship led to you being hired as a full-time Spotify web engineer – what does a typical day involve?

“At 10am we have a stand-up [meeting], where the team talks about the day before and we check up on progress. The mornings involve team-related stuff. In the afternoon I do coding tasks. We have a Jira board, which is a piece of software like an electronic pin board with different tasks — called tickets — on it and we pick one and start work. It’s a way of managing tasks, an industry standard tool. My job as a web engineer is looking after the Spotify Premium web pages.”

How did you become interested in computer science?

“When I was about 13, my first taste of programming was HTML, just creating basic websites, and that was a lot of fun.

“But I didn’t consider taking computer science until sixth form, when I decided to go to a tech event at University College London, which involved using Arduino boards and coding. An Arduino board is a circuit board that you can programme to control lighting, such as LED screens, or if you connect it to a sound device, you can make music.

“What really inspired me was when a female speaker was talking about how you can use Arduino boards to build big art projects using large LED panels and how you can programme the lighting to switch and do different stuff with it. This person also talked about how there aren’t that many women in the tech industry.

“The combination of art and tech together was the big thing for me.

“Maybe it’s the reason I decided to become a web engineer, because I get to work on stuff that people interact with. It’s the best of both worlds — design and tech.”

What challenges did you face going from school to university and how did you deal with them?

About the STEM Project

The Future London STEM Project highlights the impact of science, technology, engineering and maths on the world. This project is supported financially by Huawei, who share our aim to make STEM subjects accessible and exciting for all. Our journalism remains independent. This project is part of the Evening Standard’s Future London initiative, which looks for solutions to some of the biggest issues facing the capital.

“I didn’t do maths at A-level and a lot of people doing computer science degrees do take it. That was one of my biggest struggles. I went to all the lectures and tutorials and I asked for the lecturers’ help and asked other students for help. I improved my maths skills and was able to do pretty well in my exams.”

Tell us more about what you did in your computer science degree

“The coding languages I learned were Java, PHP, Python and SQL. People might take other modules where you learn about different programming languages but those four are key. In the first and second year you learn the basics — back end [any software and hardware the user doesn’t see] and front end [anything they do see —computer program or operating system text and graphics] technologies, databases, and the theoretical side.”