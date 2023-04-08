Stellini keen to move on from De Zerbi spat as Brighton bemoan VAR interventions

Cristian Stellini was keen to move on from his touchline spat with Roberto De Zerbi after Tottenham beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 in a fiery top-six battle.

Harry Kane hit the winner after Lewis Dunk cancelled out a spectacular opener from Son Heung-min in a bad-tempered Premier League contest on Saturday.

Having been involved in a heated exchange before kick-off, interim Spurs boss Stellini and Brighton head coach De Zerbi were sent off amid a touchline fracas in the second half.

De Zerbi is the only Premier League boss to be shown two red cards this season, while fifth-placed Tottenham are the only other club to suffer two managerial dismissals this term, with Antonio Conte being sent off in a draw with Chelsea back in August.

Asked about the incident, Stellini told Sky Sports: "I don't like to be involved when there is a fight or something too aggressive. I'm quiet and focused on the game.

"I try to do my job. I want to speak only about my team and the game, not what happened between us and them on the bench.

"It was an important game and we also beat them in their stadium. Probably every one of us was full of anger and tension. But everything that happened on the pitch stays there, and it does now."

Asked whether he will be friendly with De Zerbi in the future, Stellini added: "Of course. I am a friendly person. Football is enjoyable.

"You have to enjoy football and when you see something like this, everyone can be disappointed at home. I don't like to show something bad.

"From me, this has never happened. I want to enjoy and fight with my team. If I have power inside me, I want to use it to fight with my team."

During a post-match interview with BBC Sport, meanwhile, De Zerbi said: "I am used to always respecting everyone and I want the same towards me."

Brighton were denied goals in both halves as VAR reviews saw Kaoru Mitoma and Alexis Mac Allister penalised for handball.

Mitoma also felt he was tripped in the area by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg before Kane scored what proved to be the winner as Brighton dropped to seventh spot behind Aston Villa.

Seagulls captain Dunk was particularly infuriated by the latter decision, saying: "I thought we were the better team and dominated the game, they created two chances and scored two goals, which is poor from us.

"I don't understand football sometimes. Apparently one of them hit Alexis on the hand, but on the other one, VAR made a tight decision.

"Then they can't make a clear decision on the penalty – a clear foul on Mitoma in the box. I don't understand VAR."

